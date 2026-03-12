Ravi to Take Oath as WB Governor Today
RN Ravi will be sworn in by Chief Justice Sujoy Pal of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday morning at Lok Bhavan.
Kolkata: West Bengal governor designate R N Ravi reached the state on Wednesday evening. He will be sworn in by Chief Justice Sujoy Pal of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday morning at Lok Bhavan.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently sounded her displeasure over his appointment, may attend the ceremony.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
