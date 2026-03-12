 Top
Ravi to Take Oath as WB Governor Today

12 March 2026 2:00 AM IST

RN Ravi will be sworn in by Chief Justice Sujoy Pal of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday morning at Lok Bhavan.

R N Ravi. (Image: X)

Kolkata: West Bengal governor designate R N Ravi reached the state on Wednesday evening. He will be sworn in by Chief Justice Sujoy Pal of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday morning at Lok Bhavan.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently sounded her displeasure over his appointment, may attend the ceremony.

