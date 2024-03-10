Rathotsavam held as Shivaratri fete concludes in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The annual Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam Rathotsavam was held here on Saturday evening, marking a traditional conclusion to the Maha Shivaratri celebrations. The festivities were inaugurated by NTR district police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata.

The commissioner initiated the proceedings by performing the ceremonial coconut breaking at Sri Kanyakaparameshwari ratham. A devotional spirit filled the air as devotees and police officers joined forces to pull the temple chariot through the streets.

In a statement, commissioner Tata described the procession as a visually captivating experience for the devotees. The vibrant spectacle featured chanting of Vedic mantras, rhythmic beats of melathalas (traditional percussion ensembles), graceful dances and energetic kolatam (stick dance) performance etc.

Deputy commissioner of police Adhiraj Singh and other police personnel, temple staff and devotees participated in the Rathotsavam.