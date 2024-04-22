Ratan Tata Receives Prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award

Bhubaneswar: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, was on Monday honored with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2021 on Monday.

The award ceremony was held at his residence in Mumbai, marking a significant recognition of his commitment to social development and exemplary corporate leadership.The ceremony was attended by Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, among others. The award was presented by the founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta.Ratan Tata, usually reticent about accepting accolades, agreed to accept this award following a personal request from Achyuta Samanta, recognizing the importance of the KISS humanitarian honour. The award was announced in 2021, but Tata was unable to receive the award then because of the Covid-19 pandemic.In his acceptance, Tata expressed his gratitude towards KISS and its founder. “I am extremely happy to receive this honour. This is the most significant moment of my life,” he remarked."Ratan Tata is a revered name in India, and he is truly a good person. Being able to honour him today with this award is a privilege for us," said Samanta.