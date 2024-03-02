Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to begin at Necklace road from March 2

Hyderabad: The 15th Edition of `Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, being organised by the Union ministry for culture, will take place at People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg from March 2 to 5.

In a press release, TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the main focus of the four-day-long festival was `Ek Bharat – Shreshta Bharat,’ intended to reflect the culture, tradition and heritage of the country. Performing artists from all over the country will display their art to convey a message of unity in diversity.

The Union textiles ministry will present a 'Sari Walkathon’ on the last day of the festival on March 5. Women from all the regions will present their unique style of wearing saree at this walkathon, he said.