Rare Sighting of 75 Dolphins Adds to Sindhudurg’s Coastal Charm: Rane

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Minister of Fisheries and Ports Development Nitish Rane said that God has generously showered natural stunning beauty upon Konkan with breathtaking landscapes, and silver beaches.

“It's no wonder that tourists are constantly captivated by its charm. A recent sighting added to the glory to the natural wealth of Sindhudurg-- a group of 75 dolphins was seen swimming together just off the coast in Malvan.”

“This is indeed a proud and delightful sight. It will surely be a special attraction for tourists visiting South Konkan. Come to Konkan — it is truly our very own,” he said in a post on ‘X’.