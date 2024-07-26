Karnataka: Ramnagar Renamed as Bengaluru South District

Bengaluru: It took a fortnight for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to get Ramnagar district renamed as Bengaluru South District after a proposal was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar represents Kanakapura Assembly seat in Ramnagar district.

A proposal to rename Ramangar district as Bengaluru South was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by a Congress leaders delegation led by Shivakumar on July 9 and the cabinet meeting held on Friday in Bengaluru approved the renaming of Ramnagar district.

However, there will be no change in its geographical areas and Bengaluru South district will continue to have Ramanagar, Kanakapura, Magadi, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks while Ramanagar town will remain as the district headquarter.

After the cabinet meeting, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said the department of revenue will start the process of renaming of Ramnagar as Bengaluru South and gave the reason he stated to rename Ramnagar as Bengaluru is to attach ‘Brand Bengaluru’ recognition, as per the aspirations of the people of the district and top leaders of the district.

Asked the role of vested interests behind name change, Patil said “What vested interest in it?” and stated “the move is to attract the attention of the world.”

In the proposal, Shivakumar said renaming will help draw industries to the district and the land valuation will also go up and he made it clear "It was only a renaming exercise."

The Ramnagar district was carved out of Bengaluru Rural district in 2007 when Janata Dal State president H.D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister while the taluks of Doddaballapur, Hosakote, Nelamangala and Devanahalli remained to be called as Bengaluru Rural district and Doddaballapur served as the district headquarter.