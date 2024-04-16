Rama Navami Buzz Captures Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami around the corner, the city streets are bustling with activity as vendors set up stalls on footpaths of major roads with intricately-crafted Lord Rama idols on sale.



From traditional clay idols to plaster-of-paris sculptures, a wide variety of Lord Rama idols, along with his consort Sita, brother Lakshman and devotee Hanuman idols are on display. Each idol is meticulously crafted to capture the essence of divine grace and benevolence.Speaking to, Kamlesh, a Rajasthani-vendor said the idols are brought from Gujarat’s Surat, and are in high demand for the festival. Showing the different varieties of idols, he said, “The price for the idols go from Rs 600 to Rs 3,500 depending on the size.”Devotees throng the marketplaces, eager to find the perfect idol to adorn their homes and altars during this sacred festival. A customer expressed happiness as she bought a set of idols, and said they will organise a special pooja for the occasion.With these idols, the city prepares to celebrate Sri Rama Navami with grandeur and devotion.