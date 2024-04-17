Ram Navami: Peaceful Celebrations in West Bengal Amid Tight Security

Kolkata: Ram Navami celebration remained peaceful by and large in West Bengal this time unlike last year. Leaders of both the sides, ruling Trinamul Congress and opposition BJP, attended the rallies of the Hindu festival with participants shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan on Wednesday under tight security arrangements by the police in the city and districts.

In the morning, TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who earlier expressed her apprehensions of a riot, posted her festive greetings on X-handle and appealed for peace. “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all."

In Howrah, TMC MP and Lok Sabha Election candidate Prasun Banerjee and state minister Arup Roy were seen leading a procession on the occasion. The district along with another, Hooghly, witnessed violence over Ram Navami rallies in 2023. At Ghatal in West Midnapore, TMC MP and candidate Dev led a rally also.

On the other hand, Nandigram BJP MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari marched in a religious procession at New Town in Kolkata. At Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, outgoing MP and BJP candidate Arjun Singh took out a similar procession with his followers.

BJP MP and Burdwan-Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh also led a similar rally. In the evening, state BJP however posted a video apparently of stone pelting on X-handle alleging, “Mamata Banerjee's incompetence in safeguarding Ramanavami Shobha Yatras in West Bengal is appalling. Hindus targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad, a minority in the area.”