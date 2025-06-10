Rajasthan: Third Tiger Attack Near Ranthambore Claims Life of Temple Caretaker

Fear and unrest have taken over communities living near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan after a third tiger attack in just two months. The most recent incident occurred early Monday morning when 60-year-old Sherpur temple caretaker Radheyshyam Saini was mauled to death by a tiger. Saini, who had been tending to the temple for over two decades, was reportedly attacked at around 4:30 a.m. when he had gone to relieve himself. His body was discovered near the temple premises, with officials stating, “The body bore deep neck wounds. The tiger partially ate around the buttocks and thighs.”

Authorities have confirmed that preliminary evidence points to a tiger attack, while they await the post-mortem report and DNA analysis of hair samples from the scene for further confirmation. Chief Conservator of Forests Anup K.R. said, “The body has been taken for autopsy. However, it is not yet known which tiger attacked. Soon, tigers roaming near the fort will be shifted to another enclosure, for which the department has made preparations."

Villagers have accused the forest department of failing to prevent the recurring attacks. In protest, locals blocked the Sawai Madhopur–Kundera road and staged a sit-in at the Ganesh Dham intersection, demanding adequate compensation for the victim’s family and stricter safety protocols.

The latest attack follows two similar incidents in the past two months. Forest ranger Devendra Chaudhary and a seven-year-old child were killed on May 11 and April 16 respectively by the same tigress, suspected to be Kankati, who was later tranquilized and moved to a separate enclosure by forest officials.

All three attacks have occurred within a two-kilometre radius of the Ranthambore Fort, forcing the forest department to restrict entry for civilians.