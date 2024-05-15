Rajasthan: 14 trapped at Kolihan copper mine after lift collapse

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): At least 14 people are feared trapped after a lift collapsed at Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.



The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the late hours of Tuesday and rescue operation is underway.

Ambulances have been rushed to the spot and doctors have been asked to prepare for any situation.



BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."



Further details are awaited.



