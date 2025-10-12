 Top
Home » News

Rajanna Daily Rituals to Continue Despite Development Work: Govt Whip

News
Puli Sharath Kumar
12 Oct 2025 6:36 PM IST

Rajanna Temple Stays Open Amid ₹150-Crore Expansion Devotee Access Ensured MLA Adi Srinivas

  • Rajanna Daily Rituals to Continue Despite Development Work: Govt Whip
  • Rajanna Daily Rituals to Continue Despite Development Work: Govt Whip
The Government Whip and MLA Adi Srinivas speaks to media persons in a press meet held here in Vemula Wada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday

KARIMNAGAR: The Rajanna Temple will remain open during the ongoing expansion project, with all daily rituals and services for Lord Rajanna continuing as usual.

Government Whip and MLA Adi Srinivas clarified that temporary arrangements have been made at the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple to allow devotees to offer vows and perform pujas safely during construction.

He said the ₹150-crore development project, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was planned in consultation with Sringeri Peetadhipathi Vidhushekhara Bharati, temple priests, Vastu experts, and local dignitaries. An additional ₹47 crore has been sanctioned for widening the main road, while ₹3.48 crore has been allocated for temporary worship facilities at the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple.

Srinivas said these measures aim to prevent disruptions and ensure devotees’ safety during the use of heavy machinery. He urged public cooperation, calling the expansion a collective effort for devotees, and assured that all suggestions from the public would be considered.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vemulawada karimnagar news MLA Aadi Srinivas CM Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X