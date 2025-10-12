Rajanna Daily Rituals to Continue Despite Development Work: Govt Whip

KARIMNAGAR: The Rajanna Temple will remain open during the ongoing expansion project, with all daily rituals and services for Lord Rajanna continuing as usual.

Government Whip and MLA Adi Srinivas clarified that temporary arrangements have been made at the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple to allow devotees to offer vows and perform pujas safely during construction.

He said the ₹150-crore development project, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was planned in consultation with Sringeri Peetadhipathi Vidhushekhara Bharati, temple priests, Vastu experts, and local dignitaries. An additional ₹47 crore has been sanctioned for widening the main road, while ₹3.48 crore has been allocated for temporary worship facilities at the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple.

Srinivas said these measures aim to prevent disruptions and ensure devotees’ safety during the use of heavy machinery. He urged public cooperation, calling the expansion a collective effort for devotees, and assured that all suggestions from the public would be considered.