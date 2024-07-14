Rains force Durga Temple ghat road closure, devotees inconvenienced

Vijayawada: Heavy rains in Vijayawada have prompted Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities to close the ghat road leading to the temple for vehicles. This precautionary measure aims to prevent falling boulders during monsoon.

While temple-run buses continue operating, devotees using private vehicles or those with mobility challenges face inconvenience.

The annual Bonalu celebrations and Ashada Masam sari offering ceremonies are further impacted.

Despite past incidents and mitigation efforts costing nearly Rs 6 crore, a permanent solution remains elusive. SDMSD officials acknowledge the limitations of rock nailing and netting techniques and are seeking expert advice from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM).

Inconvenience for Devotees: Limited access for vehicles, including those of temple staff.

Difficulties for women using lifts at Maha Mandapam and pedestrian paths. SDMSD is collaborating with NIRM to develop a long-term solution for preventing rockfalls.





