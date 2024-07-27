Rains expose the dangers that the city roads spell

Hyderabad: The heavy rain that has been lashing the city is posing severe risks to motorists who have to wade through roads that are in terrible shape, made worse by myriad potholes and waste dumps. It is common to come across two-wheelers skidding on such stretches and tragic coming to a standstill.

This sorry state prevails across all colonies, localities, busy thoroughfares and main roads in the city.

Of the 9,013 km road network within the limits of GHMC, 6,167 km boasts of CC roads while BT roads make for the remaining 2,846 km. It is a horrifying experience when one uses the Seven Tombs road, the road between AOC and Safilguda, the one near Jubilee Bus Station and the stretch between Musheerabad and Secunderabad, et al.

Even more ridiculous is that the civic authorities are failing to take up repair works and they don’t even clear the garbage, which is causing further inconvenience to the residents,Farhana Khan from Chilkalguda said “the garbage dump in front of the Millat Model High School has not been cleared for several days now. Many hospitals are reporting an increasing number of cases with seasonal diseases. Unless the authorities step in and clear the dumps, we would see a spurt in cases. The roads in Padmaraonagar and Chilkalguda are ridden with potholes.”Srinivas Rao from King Koti said, “The roads at Hanuman Tekdi and Ram Kote spell danger for pedestrians and vehicles, while the roads at Mallepally are creating traffic nuisance because of their pathetic condition. In fact, the Hyderguda to Basheerbagh stretch, right where the police control station is situated, is terrible.”