Rain lashes north coastal Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Rains continued to lash the north coast with isolated and moderate rains in Rayalaseema and other parts of Andhra Pradesh. IMD said a low pressure area has formed between West Bengal and northern Odisha but it would not have much impact on Andhra Pradesh.



The report said strong surface winds with speed reaching 30kmph to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema till July 31.



During last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Chintur (ASR) received 6cm of rain, Chintalapudi (Eluru) 5.3cm, Kunavaram (ASR) 4.7cm, Kukunoor (Eluru) 4.7cm, Koyyalagudem (Eluru) 3.9cm, Tadepalligudem (West Godavari) 3.8cm, Salur (Parvathipuram Manyam) 3.6cm and Merakamudidam (Vizianagaram) 3.1cm.