Top
Home » News

Rain Fails to Fill Hyderabad Reservoirs

News
Nabinder Bommala
21 July 2024 4:22 PM GMT
Rain Fails to Fill Hyderabad Reservoirs
x
Despite incessant rain, hardly neither of the two drinking water reservoir, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, are full. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Despite incessant rain, hardly neither of the two drinking water reservoir, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, are full. The Hussainsagar is filling up, but GHMC officials said that water would be release safely and there was no need panic. Officials said there was no need for emergency preparations at the lake in the heart of the city.

According to the HMWS&SB data, the Himayatsagar did not receive any water on Sunday. Water was at 1,755.6 feet against its full tank level (FTL) of 1,763.5 feet. Against its capacity of the reservoir is 2.97 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), it held 1.688 tmc ft.

The water level at Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, was 1,779.25 feet against its FTL of 1,79 feet. The reservoir capacity is 3.9 tmc ft and it a little more than half-full at 1.863 tmc ft.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
GHMC HMWS&SB Hyderabad news Hyderabad rains 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Nabinder Bommala
About the AuthorNabinder Bommala
A seasoned senior correspondent with over 9 years of expertise in covering the GHMC. His scope extends to other state government departments, including the HMWS&SB, HMDA, and CDMA.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick