Rain Fails to Fill Hyderabad Reservoirs

Hyderabad: Despite incessant rain, hardly neither of the two drinking water reservoir, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, are full. The Hussainsagar is filling up, but GHMC officials said that water would be release safely and there was no need panic. Officials said there was no need for emergency preparations at the lake in the heart of the city.

According to the HMWS&SB data, the Himayatsagar did not receive any water on Sunday. Water was at 1,755.6 feet against its full tank level (FTL) of 1,763.5 feet. Against its capacity of the reservoir is 2.97 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), it held 1.688 tmc ft.

The water level at Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, was 1,779.25 feet against its FTL of 1,79 feet. The reservoir capacity is 3.9 tmc ft and it a little more than half-full at 1.863 tmc ft.