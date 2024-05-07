Railway Police Rescue Lost Girl at Secunderabad Station

Hyderabad: The railway police rescued a three-year-old girl who got lost at the Secunderabad station on Tuesday. The girl was found near Gate No. 4 of Platform 1. Officials immediately made an announcement over the public address system, following which her parents came over to the RPF. The family was intending to board the Satavahana Express when the girl got separated. This year, the RPF Secunderabad has rescued 51 children and the handed over to child helpline, a statement said.



