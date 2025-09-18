 Top
Home » News

Rahul's Allegations on Vote Theft Baseless: EC

News
PTI
18 Sept 2025 12:51 PM IST

Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi: EC

Rahuls Allegations on Vote Theft Baseless: EC
x
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday dubbed as incorrect and baseless the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is protecting "vote chors"."Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi," it said.

No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person, the EC asserted.
Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Kumar of protecting "vote chors" and people who have destroyed democracy, and cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.
( Source : PTI )
Election Commission of India (ECI) Vote Chori rahul gandhi karnataka assembly 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X