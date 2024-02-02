Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra Faces Last-Day Hurdles in West Bengal

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra faced hurdles even on its last day in West Bengal. He was denied permission by the police to take out his public outreach campaign from Nabagram in Murshidabad on Friday morning as the Madhyamik Examination began in the state.Furious, the Congress workers led by their state president and Berhampore MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury blocked the state highway at Gokarna in protest for half an hour. Later Mr Gandhi's rally with only three cars in his entourage was allowed by the police.Also, sound systems were not permitted during the procession so that no speech or even announcement could be made amid the Class X level board examination. Mr Choudhury alleged, "It is totally absurd because five cars alone are needed for high security arrangements for Mr Gandhi.”He claimed, “We are aware about the Madhyamik Examination schedule and have changed our time accordingly. We also assured that our Yatra would not disturb the Madhyamik candidates. But if the police want to stop our rally on the pretext of examination, they can arrest us including me."Additional SP (Murshidabad) M Khan said, “We had informed the organizers that they can not hold rallies because of the Madhyamik Examination.” He added that the Congress leaders were also told not to use sound systems as per rules.The soundless Congress procession later travelled from the district to Rampurhat in Birbhum before entering Jharkhand. Mr Gandhi was seen enjoying a jeep ride instead of his caravan en route. He was not allowed to address a rally at Rampurhat also.AlCC leader Jairam Ramesh said, “We did not want to break the law. Murshidabad and Birbhum district administration requested us to delay the yatra because of the Madhyamik examination. We will respect that.” On the question of seat-sharing with the Trinamul Congress, he however reiterated alliance with Mamata Banerjee's party and hoped for a united fight under the I.N.D.I.A. forum.