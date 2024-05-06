Rahul Gandhi Vows MGNREGA Wage Hike to Rs 400

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday pledged to hike the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) wage to Rs 400 if his party formed government at the Centre.

Addressing a poll rally in Alirajpur under Ratlam (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Gandhi said that a hike of Rs 150 will be made in the MGNREGA wage if Congress is voted to power in the general elections.

Mr Gandhi reiterated that if his party comes to power at the Centre, then a caste and economic survey will be conducted in the country to ensure proportionate reservation to different categories of weaker sections of people and redistribution of wealth among them as per their populations.

The Congress leader said that the 50 percent cap on the reservation will be removed for the purpose.

Mr Gandhi said that Congress will waive crop loans of the farmers in the country if the party gets mandate to form government at the Centre.

He also highlighted Congress’ new employment scheme, pledged in the party’s manifesto, to ensure jobs for one year to the unemployed youths in the country.

Mr Gandhi warned of an agenda by the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to change the Constitution to remove reservation if Mr Narendra Modi gets third term as PM and said that the general elections are fought to save the Constitution and reservation and the ‘jal, jungle, jameen (water, forest and land) of tribal people.

Mr Gandhi said that BJP claimed to secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, but it would not cross even 150-mark.

He said that if BJP returns to power, then the country will be ruled by hardly 22-25 wealthy people.

Mr Gandhi later addressed another poll rally in Seagaon under Khargone (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Ratlam and Khargone are going to polls in the fourth and final phase polling in Madhya Pradesh along with seven other seats on May 13.