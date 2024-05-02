Rahul Gandhi seeks PM’s apology to women over sharing dais with a ‘mass rapist’

BENGALURU: rime Minister Narendra Modi came under verbal attack from Congress leader and former president of All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in particular over sharing dais at an election rally (in Mysuru city) and seeking votes for his alliance partner Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, an accused in sexual exploitation of women and the Congress leader termed the allegations against Prajwal Revanna is ‘not a sex scandal’ but a ‘mass rapist.’



At an election rally in Shivamogga city of Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said by sharing dais with a ‘mass rapist’ Narendra Modi has ‘insulted’ the women of the country and that Modi, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah and all Bharatiya Janata Party leaders should ‘bow their heads with folded hands and tender an apology to the women of the country.’

Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly did nothing to stop Prajwal fleeing the country to Germany even though having Customs among other officials concerned work under his supervision and accused the BJP leaders of initiating steps to protect’ corrupt’ and a ‘mass rapist.’

In his campaign, Rahul said Modi had sought votes for a ‘mass rapist’ stating that votes to Prajwal Revanna will strengthen his hands and asked the women of the country to understand what Prajwal Revanna has done to women? Rahul alleged that Prajwal not only sexually exploited women but also made videos of them.

Rahul said that Prime Minister seeking votes for a ‘mass rapist’ had made news worldwide and that no other political leaders of the world has indulged in such an act of allegedly rapping about 400 women and claimed that BJP leaders were aware of the alleged sexual exploitation by Prajwal yet he was fielded as a JDS-BJP consensus nominee for Hassan seat in the Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

For power, he alleged the BJP leaders will forge alliance with anybody and indulge in all sorts of things and “It has been its ideology.’

Rahul also wanted an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a statement by BJP national president J.P. Nadda who in an interview has attacked the Constitution and had stated that ‘Those who want equality are naxals.’

While, BJP national president J.P. Nadda attacks the Constitution but Narendra Modi speaks to save the Constitution, said the Congress leader and wanted an answer from Modi over statements made by J.P. Nadda.

“There is no bigger attack on the Constitution than the words of J.P. Nadda?” said the Congress leader and sought resignation of J.P. Nadda and an apology from the Prime Minister.

President of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among other Congress leaders were present at the election rally.