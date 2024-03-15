Rahul Gandhi assuring 1 lakh assistance and 50 pc quota for women is a big joke: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi giving an assurance to provide Rs 1 lakh assistance to every woman for self-employment and provide 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, if the party cames to power at the Centre, is a big joke, said BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Congress came to power in Telangana state by giving a false promise of Six Guarantees. The Revanth Reddy government was near bankrupt with no funds to give salaries of the employees, he claimed. The people were not ready to be fooled by the false promises of Congress leaders.

Addressing a `Prajahita Yatra’ in Choppadandi Assembly segment of Karimnagar Lok Sabha limits on Friday, Sanjay said that the Congress leaders were making impractical promises, realizing that they would not come to power at the centre. “If the Congress has guts, it must allocate 50 per cent party posts and Lok Sabha seats to women as it can easily implement it” he said.

The Congress government was not in a position to fulfill its poll promise of six guarantees. The Revanth Reddy government was conveniently forgetting about providing Rs 2,500 in the account of every woman under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, Sanjay said. The BJP will not spare the Congress government till it fulfilled all the promises it made during the Assembly elections.

Raghunandan Rao, the BJP nominee from Medak Lok Sabha seat, who took part in the yatra to extend his solidarity, told people that Sanjay would get a place in Narendra Modi Cabinet if they elected him. The credit for defeating the BRS in the Dubbak bypoll went Sanjay, Raghunandan Rao said. The fall of Chandrashekar Rao had begun with defeat of the BRS in Dubbak and the GHMC elections, he said.