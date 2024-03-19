Raghunandan: Jithender Must Apologise for Faulting BJP

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Medak Lok Sabha seat M. Raghunandan Rao demanded an apology from A.P. Jithender Reddy for remarks suggesting that the party lacks ideology. Jithender Reddy recently defected from the BJP to the Congress, along with his son, and immediately took charge as the Telangana government's special representative in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Raghunandan Rao said it was unfair to criticise a party for not getting a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He pointed out that he was included in the BJP’s national executive committee immediately after he joined the party.

Raghunandan Rao insisted that Jithender Reddy clarify his business ties with Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy and disclose any financial interests shared with him. He insinuated that Jithender Reddy's shift to the Congress was motivated by family business interests, pointing to their involvement in multiple construction firms.

While refraining from personal attacks against Reddy, Raghunandan Rao urged him to divulge the funding plans for Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, particularly for constituencies like Chevella, Medak, and Zaheerabad. Raghunandan Rao also questioned Reddy about his ownership of government land and the extent of his involvement with construction companies, raising concerns over discrepancies in building permissions.

Raghunandan Rao claimed he got information regarding Jithender Reddy and Ranjit Reddy's purported funding strategies for Congress candidates. He said he will write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income-Tax Department regarding alleged illegal land deals and money transactions amounting to hundreds of crores facilitated by the two leaders in their bid to advance their business interests through the Congress.