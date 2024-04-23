Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Files Nomination as TD Candidate

Kakinada: Telugu Desam high command has officially endorsed K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju as the party's candidate for the Undi constituency by issuing the B.Form to him in a ceremony led by TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. This decision comes after resolving internal disputes and convincing the sitting MLA Manthena Rama Raju to withdraw from the race, ensuring full support for Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Rama Krishna Raju, a former MP from Narsapuram, submitted his nomination following a grand procession that commenced from Peda Amiram village in Kalla mandal and concluded at the Undi mandal headquarter. The procession showcased the unity and support from the party cadres.

In his address to the gathering, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections, describing them as a contest between the courage of the Godavari people and the egoism of Kadapa. He confidently predicted that after the polling day on May 13, the current Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would refrain from appearing in public, presumably due to unfavorable survey reports.

Meanwhile, Manthena Rama Raju, the former candidate for the Undi constituency, has been appointed as the Telugu Desam West Godavari district president. This appointment follows the promotion of former Rajya Sabha member Thota Sitharamalakshmi to the politburo member of the party.