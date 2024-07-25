Top
Home » News

Ragging at SSN College: NCC group commander warns of strict action

News
DC Correspondent
25 July 2024 6:01 PM GMT
Ragging at SSN College: NCC group commander warns of strict action
x
NCC Group Commander SM Chandra Sekhar released a statement on Thursday in the context of the ragging at SSN college. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: NCC Group Commander SM Chandra Sekhar has warned of strict action against students and institutions that deviate from the core values of the National Cadet Corps.

He released a statement on Thursday in the context of the ragging at SSN college.

The commander said NCC was a disciplined organisation and stressed that this should remain so. It taught core values to the students like nation-building, youth development and empowerment, he said.

As for the video clip that went viral, he said the Palnadu district police took up the case suo moto and this was now under investigation.

Some final-year degree students subjected their juniors to ragging by beating them up with sticks at SSN College in the guise of providing them training for NCC on Feb 2 and this tainted the image of the college.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
NCC Group Commander SM Chandra Sekhar SSN college ragging Ragging in SSN college 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick