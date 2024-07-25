Ragging at SSN College: NCC group commander warns of strict action

Vijayawada: NCC Group Commander SM Chandra Sekhar has warned of strict action against students and institutions that deviate from the core values of the National Cadet Corps.

He released a statement on Thursday in the context of the ragging at SSN college.

The commander said NCC was a disciplined organisation and stressed that this should remain so. It taught core values to the students like nation-building, youth development and empowerment, he said.

As for the video clip that went viral, he said the Palnadu district police took up the case suo moto and this was now under investigation.

Some final-year degree students subjected their juniors to ragging by beating them up with sticks at SSN College in the guise of providing them training for NCC on Feb 2 and this tainted the image of the college.