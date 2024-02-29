Radisson Hotel Drug Case: Two more accused named in FIR

Hyderabad: In the recent developments of the Radisson Hotel drug case, two more individuals have been implicated by the police, adding to the ongoing investigation. Gaddala Praveen, driver of Vivek, and Mirza Waheed Baig, identified as a drug supplier, are now named in the FIR.

According to the remand report, Vivekanand, a regular figure in drug related incident, was once again involved in the recent party at Radisson Hotel. Director Krish and Nirbhay Sindhi were among those present at the party, with Krish's attendance confirmed on the 24th of this month.

Abbas disclosed details of procuring cocaine from Mirza Waheed Baig and distributing it to Vivekanand, who is identified as a key figure in the case. Investigations unveiled that Vivekanand, along with his associates, regularly indulged in drug consumption at Room No.1200 & 1204 of Radisson Hotel, Gachibowli, and Abbas facilitated the supply of cocaine to Vivekanand and his associates, including Gaddala Praveen his driver who served as the designated driver paying 32,000 through Google Pay to Abbas Ali.

On the same afternoon, Vivek and his friends, including Raghucharan, Kedarnath, Sandeep, Shweta, Lishi, and Neil, consumed drugs at the party, totaling 3 grams of cocaine, using a paper roll at room nos1200 & 1204.

The accused individuals have admitted to drug consumption at the party, with WhatsApp chat invitations sent by Vivek also confirmed.