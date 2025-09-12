Radhakrishnan Assumes Office of Rajya Sabha Chair

New Delhi: C P Radhakrishnan, who was on Friday sworn in as the new vice president, assumed charge as the chairperson of Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal at Parliament House complex where he was welcomed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Prerna Sthal houses the statues of India's eminent leaders, freedom fighters and social reformers. Later he went to the office of Rajya Sabha chairperson and signed documents assuming charge of the presiding officer of the upper house.

The vice president is the ex-officio chair of the Rajya Sabha. Separately, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification announcing that Radhakrishnan has entered the office of the vice president on September 12.