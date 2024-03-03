Rachakonda police chief inspects Bibinagar PS

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi made a surprise visit to Bibinagar police station on Saturday to review their work and to check the services provided to common people in the area.

Joshi checked the office records and documents. He instructed the station officials to create a helpful and stress-free environment for citizens to walk in and file complaints confidently.

The commissioner said the Rachakonda police were organising many programmes for the safety of women. “Adequate steps are being taken to ensure that their complaints are promptly responded to and justice is done accordingly,” he said.

Joshi said that the victims who are unable to come to the police station by themselves due to violence and neglect, can complain to the Rachakonda WhatsApp control room number 8712662111 or complain to the concerned authorities and they will respond immediately and get justice for the victims.

Bhongir DCP Rajesh Chandra, Bhuvanagiri ACP E. Ravi Kiran Reddy, Bibinagar SHO N. Ramesh were present.

3 held, four motorcycles seized

The Afzalgunj police arrested Md. Imran, A. Suresh and Shaik Shahbaaz and seized four stoles motorcycles from them. Police said Imran was arrested by Nampally police in 2022, while Suresh was involved in four different crimes. The police investigated the case based on the complaint of Mukesh from Osmangunj, whose bike had been stolen on February 6 from his home. After registering the case, the Afzalgunj police traced the culprits and seized Mukesh’s bike and three mopeds from the trio.