Quick Action by Matsyagandha Express Crew Averts Major Incident

Udupi: A potential major incident was averted by the quick actions of the crew of the Matsyagandha Express train on Wednesday morning.

As train No. 12619 Matsyagandha Express which was on its way from Mumbai to Mangaluru approached KM No. 686/32 between the Barkur-Udupi section, the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot noticed a large tree had fallen across the tracks.

Reacting swiftly, the Loco Pilot applied the emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt with the locomotive and one coach passing the obstruction without incident. The timely response ensured the safety of all passengers on board.

After the Overhead Equipment (OHE) team cleared the fallen tree, the train resumed its journey without further delay.

In recognition of their vigilance and prompt action, which prevented a major incident, CMD of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Santosh Kumar Jha announced a cash award of Rs. 15,000 for each crew member.