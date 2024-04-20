PVTG Family Devastated by Fire, Seeks Urgent Assistance

Visakhapatnam: Tragedy struck the PVTG (Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group) community in the village of Jeelugulova on Saturday afternoon. A fire ripped through the house of Sidari Raju, located in the Cheemalapadu panchayat hilltop of Ravikamatham mandal, leaving the family with nothing but heartbreak.

The blaze not only consumed their dwelling but also their livelihood. Cashew trees, a source of income, were lost along with vital supplies like rice, ragi, and livestock. Ten chickens and several goats perished in the flames.

With their home and belongings gone, the Kondu tribal family faces a desperate situation. Villagers bravely attempted to extinguish the fire, but the distance to water sources proved insurmountable.

Sidari Raju and his family have submitted a petition to the revenue officer, pleading for immediate government support. They urge the district collector to provide financial assistance as soon as possible.

In this critical time, the Adivasi tribal family desperately needs help to rebuild their lives.