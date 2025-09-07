Puri Gajapati Warns ISKCON Over Violating Jagannath Rituals

Bhubaneswar: Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb of Puri has issued a stern warning to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), accusing the organisation of repeatedly violating centuries-old customs of Lord Jagannath by conducting Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra festivals outside prescribed rituals and timings.

In a strongly worded statement, the titular king of Puri and foremost servitor of Lord Jagannath said ISKCON has been conducting such parallel festivals globally for nearly five decades, often disregarding the tithis (auspicious timings) and scriptural injunctions that govern these ceremonies.

“During the time of Srila Prabhupada until 1977, ISKCON largely followed the proper rituals. But after his passing, Rath Yatras began to be organised worldwide without adherence to tradition. This year alone, they have celebrated the festival at 68 locations from March onwards, completely ignoring the prescribed calendar,” the Gajapati said.

He stressed that while ISKCON’s contributions to spreading Krishna consciousness through temples and sankirtan are commendable, core rituals such as Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra must be observed strictly according to tradition. “If Janmashtami can be celebrated on the correct tithi, so must Lord Jagannath’s festivals,” he observed.

The Gajapati revealed that a formal communication has been sent to ISKCON’s governing council in Mayapur, West Bengal, through email and courier. The letter urges immediate corrective action and sets a one-month deadline for compliance. “If no steps are taken, we will be compelled to initiate legal measures to safeguard the sanctity of Jagannath traditions,” he cautioned.

Arabinda Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), confirmed that ISKCON’s justifications had been reviewed and rejected. “Their arguments were found to be contrary to both tradition and scriptures. The Gajapati’s directive has been formally conveyed to ISKCON authorities,” Padhee said.

The development comes amidst growing concern in Odisha over attempts to replicate Jagannath rituals beyond Puri without adhering to scriptural norms.

The Gajapati reiterated that the issue should be resolved amicably through dialogue and respect for tradition but emphasised that preserving the sanctity of the Puri temple customs remains paramount.