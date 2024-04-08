Purandeswari Calls Upon Alliance Cadres to Aim for Win

Kakinada: BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha candidate D. Purandeswari called upon cadres of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP to strive hard and ensure the win of alliance candidates throughout the state in the forthcoming elections.





She had convened a meeting on Sunday with candidates of alliance parties from all seven assembly segments within the Rajamahendravaram parliament seat.Purandeswari said though the central government has released funds to develop Andhra Pradesh, YSRC government has failed in properly utilising these funds. She asked cadres of the alliance parties to work together in coordination and ensure a win for their candidates.Rajamahendravaram assembly constituency TD candidate Adireddy Srinivas cadres should keep aside their differences and put in hard work to ensure victory of all alliance candidates contesting from the assembly constituencies within the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha territory.