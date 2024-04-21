Punjabis Have Fun at Baisakhi Fete

Hyderabad: Families from across the city gathered to take part in the Baisakhi carnival organised by the Telangana Punjabi Sabha on Sunday at Hitex. The event catered to people of all ages, and offered a wide range of entertainment, from children play zones, animal play pens, to an exhibition, food courts and concerts.

The carnival also had special exhibitions, which featured jewellery, eco-friendly items, books, clothing and other products which garnered special attention from visitors.

The carnival atmosphere buzzed with excitement in the evening as attendees gathered at the concert stage to enjoy live music performances and stand up shows by celebrities like Meet Bros, Rohit Swain and others.

Gurmeet Singh, a visitor at the carnival, said they were very entertained with the carnival. "Me, my wife and my children all had a wonderful time as we had everything we found enjoyable", he said.

The play booths were filled with kids eagerly immersing themselves in a plethora of games from classic carnival games to interactive challenges.

Animal enthusiasts also found themselves drawn to the animal hangout spots which featured cuddly puppies and exotic birds and many others. Many attendees brought their pets with them and let them mingle in the pen.

The food festival had a wide variety from street food to ice-creams and traditional dishes.