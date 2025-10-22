Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at In Canada

Three men identified as associates of gangster Rohit Godara have posted an online confession claiming responsibility for the shooting of Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon in Canada and issuing a stark warning that “this is only the beginning,” marking a worrying escalation in violence tied to Indian gang networks operating in the country.

In the message, the men — named as Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan — said they shot the victim, identified as Teji Kahlon, in the stomach. “If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him,” the post said, accusing Kahlon of supporting rival gang members by providing money, weapons and intelligence.

The statement broadened the threat, naming potential targets beyond rival criminals. “Let me make it clear, if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We’ll destroy them,” it declared, warning businessmen, builders, hawala operators and others who might aid the gangs’ rivals.





Authorities are investigating the online confession and the shooting, which comes amid a series of recent violent incidents in Canada linked to rival Indian gangs, notably the Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi factions. Observers say the posts and public boasts reflect an alarming use of social media to claim responsibility and intimidate communities.

The confession follows several other reported attacks. On October 16, associates of the Bishnoi gang and others claimed responsibility for an attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia — the third such incident at the venue within four months. Security arrangements for comedian Kapil Sharma and related venues were reportedly reviewed after the earlier incidents.