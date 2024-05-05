Pubs Hiring Women to Entice Customers With Sexual Overtones

Hyderabad: Some pubs in the city have been adopting devious means to increase their collections. They are hiring women who entice male customers with obscene gestures and sexual overtones.

These establishments tap women who are unemployed and those staying in hostels. On being recruited, they are trained by the management on methods to trap customers like performing obscene dances or consuming liquor with the customer in order to maximise their bills, police sources said.

In this connection, a west zone task force team with Banjara Hills police raided ‘After 9 Pub’ in the limits of Banjara Hills police station late on Saturday night and arrested over 171 persons, including two managers, a DJ operator, five bouncers, and 32 women who were enticing customers with indecent performances at the behest of the management, said S. Rashmi Perumal, DCP (task force) in a press release here on Sunday.

The management of the bar sexually objectified women, which is immoral and unethical, she said.

Satish, the owner of ‘After 9 Pub, is reportedly in Visakhapatnam and he has been served a notice.

Recently, a north zone task force team raided Urvasi Bar and Restaurant at Begumpet, where women were engaged for similar purposes.

Police sources disclosed that the excise and prohibition wing and GHMC have been urged to cancel licences of establishments found using women in an immoral way to boost their revenues and profits.

Rashmi cautioned the management of pubs and bars in the twin cities to ensure that their premises are run legally.

“We will be conducting surprise raids on pubs and taking appropriate action. We will depute our teams in plain dress and keep a tab on the activities of pub managements,” inspector Raghavendra said.