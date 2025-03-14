Protests at Nizamabad hospital over death in police custody

Nizamabad: Tensions ran high at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad on Friday, as family members of a deceased man accused police of excessive force leading to his death. Sampath, 32, from Peddapalli, died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday night while in police custody, with relatives alleging that he was harassed and severely beaten by officers.

Sampath, who operated a manpower consultancy at the Jagtial district headquarters for several months, had recently come under scrutiny. He had sent several youths to Dubai as migrant workers, but when some returned and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police alleging fraudulent job offers, authorities arrested Sampath along with another individual. As part of the investigation, Sampath was taken to Jagtial to verify his consultancy office. However, during the return journey to Nizamabad, he reportedly experienced health issues and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed.

On Friday, Sampath's grieving family gathered outside the hospital, staging a protest and demanding answers over what they described as police highhandedness. In response, police officers arrived at the scene, engaging with the family and assuring them of a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya maintained that Sampath's death was due to a cardiac arrest. He noted that, in accordance with directives from the Supreme Court, National Human Rights Commission, and BNS rules, an independent investigation would be launched. The commissioner also stated that CCTV footage from the hospital would confirm that Sampath entered the facility before the cardiac arrest occurred.