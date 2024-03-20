Properties Being sealed in LB Nagar for Not Paying Property Tax

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have started a special drive against property tax defaulters and over five buildings that have not paid the tax have been sealed in LB Nagar.

Presently, the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to recover property tax arrears amounting to over Rs 6,200 crore, encompassing interest, owed by 4.97 lakh assessments is underway.



Under the OTS the government ordered a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated arrears interest on property tax, provided taxpayers clear the principal amount of dues till the financial year 2022-2023 together with 10 per cent of interest at one go.





