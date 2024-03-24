Probe reveals BRS govt. involved in massive illegal phone tapping

Hyderabad: Three police officers posted in the Intelligence department were arrested so far for their involvement in massive illegal phone tapping by the previous BRS government.

Those involved included Intelligence DSP Pranitha Rao (now suspended), former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Secret Celll member and Additional SP (Intelligence ) Bhujanga Rao and former additional SP (SIB) Tirupathanna. They Hyderabad police arrested all three of the officers.

Former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao and former Taskforce DCP Radha Kishan Rao are also under scanner.

During investigation, the police officers confessed to their involvement in illegal surveillance by profiling private individuals and making evidence disappear after the Congress government was formed.