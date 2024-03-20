Probe ordered into lapse in CM’s security in Uravakonda

ANANTAPUR: A probe has been ordered into lapse in security when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made an unscheduled arrival at Konakondla village in Vajrakarur mandal of Uravakonda Assembly constituency in Anantapur district on March 14.

The CM had without much publicity landed in the village in a helicopter to pay homage to the mother of MLC Shivarami Reddy on March 14, the day he visited Kurnool district.

The visit went on smoothly with the Vajrakarur mandal revenue team, with the help of R&B department, building a helipad close to the residence of the MLC.

However, sources said, when the helicopter carrying the AP Chief Minister took off on the day, a broom flew up due to the wind pressure exerted by the helicopter. There were tense moments over fears that the broom may get sucked into the wings.

But the helicopter carrying Jagan Mohan Reddy proceeded on its onward journey safely.

CM’s security detail has viewed the incident as a lapse in protocols to be followed involving a VVIP. A probe has hence been ordered on how the broom could be left unattended near the helicopter.