Probe ordered in polytechnic student's death amid reports of sexual harassment

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has constituted a three-member committee to probe the alleged suicide of a first-year student of Kommadi Chaitanya Polytechnic College, amid reports of sexual harassment by a college lecturer.

Technical education commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani told the committee to submit a detailed report in the next 24 hours.

The detailed inquiry was ordered after a WhatsApp message came to light wherein the deceased is believed to have told her father about the incidents of sexual harassment. The message added that other students were facing similar situations.

Principal of Government Polytechnic, Pendurthi, N. Chandra Shekhar, will serve as the committee's inquiry officer. Other members are head of the department of metallurgy, Government Polytechnic, Visakhapatnam, K. Ratna Kumar and lecturer in civil engineering, Government Polytechnic, Visakhapatnam, K. Rajya Lakshmi.