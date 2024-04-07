Probe into Power Projects Begins

Hyderabad: The Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission, constituted to probe alleged irregularities in the construction of the major power projects at Yadadri and Bhadradri besides power purchase agreements entered with Chhattisgarh, held its first meeting and decided to serve notices to officials and former officials who were party to the decision-making on the three issues.

The commission examined all the files related to the power purchase agreement (PPA) between the Telangana state and Chhattisgarh governments for the purchase of 1,000 MW of power in 2015. The agreement was made pursuant to a MoU signed in November 2014.



Similarly, the panel also took details from officials of the respective wings, pertaining to awarding the contract for Bhadradri Thermal Power Station and Yadadri Thermal Power Station.



It has proposed to issue a public notice inviting suggestions and information on the three subjects referred to the commission, for enquiry. Subsequent to this, it will decide whether to also physically hear versions of the respondents.



The meeting was attended by S.A.M. Rizvi, CMD of TSTransco and TSGenco, Ch Srinivasa Rao, joint managing director, TSTransco, Genco directors M. Sachidanandam (projects) and A. Alay (civil).



