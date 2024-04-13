Priyank Kharge Vows to Push for Koli Kabbaliga Inclusion in Scheduled Tribes Category

Kalaburagi: IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has affirmed commitment to resubmitting the proposal for the inclusion of the Koli Kabbaliga community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Addressing community leaders from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, Kharge stated, "The Center has rejected the proposal. We will engage in discussions with community leaders and resubmit the proposal to the Centre," he said.

He further questioned the accountability of those who had promised inclusion in the ST category during their electoral campaigns.

Kharge directed criticism towards Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadav, accusing him of mere token gestures. "He submits memoranda and takes photographs," Kharge alleged.

Highlighting the Congress party's commitment to the welfare of backward classes, including the Koli Kabbaliga community, Kharge emphasized the party's efforts toward social and economic security.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, shed light on the previous Congress government's efforts to address the demands of the community.

"Although our proposal faced legal obstacles and was returned, the Congress stands with the community on this issue," he declared.

Patil took a swipe at the BJP, asserting that the party obstructs the progress of backward classes and fails to deliver social justice.