Printing of 4.42 Crore Textbooks Starts in AP

Vijayawada: The Education Department has said the printing of textbooks for the academic year 2024-2025 has started and these would be distributed to students on June 12, the day schools reopen across Andhra Pradesh.



Education principal secretary Praveen Prakash said on Friday that 4.42 crore textbooks will be printed and made available for distribution on the day the schools reopen. He visited the printing press here and inspected the process of printing.



Praveen Prakash said that textbooks for the 10th grade Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Science and Biology are being printed bilingually (one side in Telugu, and the other in English). With this, bilingual textbooks for science, social science and mathematics from grades one to ten are available.



The AP board is perhaps the only board in the world to have bilingual textbooks from grade 1 to grade 10, he said.



Prakash said the paper used for the 10th grade's Physical Science book will be of higher quality and strength, so that students can use the science book as a reference book even after passing grade ten.



For the first time in the academic year 2024-2025, a Future Skills subject will be introduced and textbooks will be provided to students in grade 8. The workbooks for TOEFL for grades 3 to 9 will also be provided so that students can prepare better for the TOEFL exam.



The PDF copy of the new version (academic year 2024-25) of all textbooks from grade 1 to grade 10 will be available on the website:

