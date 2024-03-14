Top
News
DC Correspondent
14 March 2024
Traffic Diversions Around Timmapur for Prez Murmu Visit to Hyderabad
President Draopadi Murmu will visit the city on Friday for the four-day Global Spirituality Mahotsav where she will discuss the understanding of spirituality and take part in different activities. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: President Draopadi Murmu will visit the city on Friday for the four-day Global Spirituality Mahotsav where she will discuss the understanding of spirituality and take part in different activities. She will participate in replantation and visit an exhibition showcasing the spiritual history of India.

The police announced traffic diversions for the event that will be held at Chegur on the city outskirts. Heavy vehicles coming from Timmapur and Penjerla will be redirected to Gollapally, while regular traffic will continue as usual, The police have been deployed along the route to maintain uninterrupted flow.


