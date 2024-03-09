President Murmu to Inaugurate World Spiritual Mahotsav in City on March 15

Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate a three-day global spiritual mahotsav at an ashram on the outskirts of the city on March 15. To be attended by 75,000 delegates from all over the world, spiritual gurus of different faiths will hold sessions on the concluding day.

Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said that developed nations have started realising the soft power of Bharat, whose stature has increased after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. There has been a substantial increase of foreign tourists, craving for peace and spiritual experiences.

As a means to consolidate this position and make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’ by 2047, the ministry of culture in association with Sri Ramachandra Mission’s Heartfulness Institute and 300 other spiritual organizations, is holding a three-day global spiritual mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the city from March 14 to 17, said Reddy at a media conference here on Saturday.

Kishan Reddy said that people from many countries have adopted Indian yoga and meditation for physical and mental fitness. Realising the growing clout, Modi has initiated the global conference by calling on spiritual gurus of different faiths on to a single platform, he said. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will participate in the event on March 16.

He thanked Sri Ramachandra Mission’s Kamlesh Patel for coming forward to host the global conference. Kamlesh Patel, China Jeer Swamy and Rama Krishna Mutt’s Sri Bodhamayananda also spoke on the occasion.