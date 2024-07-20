President Murmu Awards Top Medals to Hyderabad Officers

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Param Visisht Seva Medal on Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar (retired), a former Commandant of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, at an investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

President Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred AFA Commandant Air Marshal S. Shrinivas with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Both officers hail from Hyderabad

Air Marshal Chandra Sekhar (retired), who completed his schooling in Hyderabad and trained at the National Defence Academy, was helicopter pilot with the IAF. His tenure in the Training Command and at the AFA was marked by significant contributions to modernising training and skill development programmes for personnel, a statement said.

President Murmu conferred 94 distinguished service decorations to personnel of the armed forces and the Coast Guard, including 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, and 57 AVSMs,

Person in full frame - Air Marshal S Shrinivas

Zoomed pic with Prez - Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar