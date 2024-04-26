Praveen Kumar condemns attack on BRS leaders in Nagar Kurnool

Hyderabad: BRS Nagarkurnool candidate R.S. Praveen Kumar strongly condemned the alleged attacks on party leaders by what he described as "Congress goons."

The incident involved an attack with sticks on BRS leaders, including Vemireddy Jagadish Reddy of Chinchana and Karupamu of Pedda Kothapalli mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

Following the attack, a complaint was filed with the district superintendent of police. Praveen Kumar highlighted the lack of protection for ordinary citizens. He reassured BRS workers and supporters of safety and encouraged them not to be intimidated by such attacks. He emphasised that the party would continue to stand strong against violence and ensure the safety and security of its members.