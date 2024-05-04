Prakash Karat to campaign in AP from May 8

Vijayawada: CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat will be campaigning for the I.N.D.I.A. Bloc candidates in Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts from May 8 to 10, according to a party release on Saturday. On May 8, he will arrive at Gannavaram airport from New Delhi and take part in a public meeting at Gannavaram in support of CPM Gannavaram assembly constituency candidate Kallam Venkateswara Rao, and Gollu Krishna, the Congress party candidate for the Machilipatnam MP seat.

Prakash will participate in another public meeting to support Jonna Siva Sankar, the CPM candidate for Mangalagiri, and Jangala Ajay Kumar, the CPI candidate for the Guntur MP seat. On May 9, Prakash Karat will be attending a meeting in Guntur, the party sources said. On May 10, Prakash Karat will address a public meeting at the Gymkhana grounds in Vijayawada in support of the Vijayawada Lok Sabha and Vijayawada assembly I.N.D.I.A. Bloc candidates. For that meeting, the left parties, Congress and Aam Admi parties are planning to gather people in a large numbers. CPM state secretariat member Ch Babu Rao and CPI candidate G Koteswara Rao are contesting from Vijayawada Central and Vijayawada West respectively. Congress candidates B Nancharaiah is contesting from Vijayawada East and Valluru Bhargav is in fray for the Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency.



