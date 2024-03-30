Power consumption hits new record of 79.48 MU in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad zone hit a new record in power consumption at 79.48 million units (MU) on March 28, according to data available on Friday. The previous high was recorded on May 19, at 79.33 MU.

It is noteworthy that the highest consumption recorded in May last year was reached in March, the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDL) said in a press release.

The average consumption in March last year was 57.84 MU which had surged to 70.96 MU this year.

The discom consumption was likely to reach 90 million units this season. Musharraf Faruqui, chairman and managing director of TSSPDCL, was also conducting teleconferences with officials at 8.30 am every day on the supply pattern.