Poultry Industry Reeling Under Threat of Avian Flu

Anantapur: Even as there are no fresh cases of avian influenza, poultry industry in Nellore and Chittoor districts has taken a hit following the reported threat of bird flu spreading.



The demand for chicken and eggs has fallen severely. Local chicken shop owners are distressed. Significantly, panic started spreading among consumers after government officials started culling hundreds of birds and destroyed eggs at the poultry farms in areas in Kovur and Podalakuru mandals of Nellore district.



However, the main sufferers have turned out to be backyard poultry rearers, apart from small and medium farmers of Kalikiri, Nimmanapalli, Chandragiri, Madanapalle and Bangarupalyam mandals of Chittoor district and Kovur, Buchireddypalem, Tulimerla, Indukurpeta, Allur and coastal mandals of Nellore district.





These farmers have spent considerable amounts on feed cost and medicines. But with the prices falling and no takers for eggs and chicken, the farmers are a distressed lot.



