Pothina Venkata Mahesh Resigns from JS

Visakhapatnam: A senior leader of the Jana Sena Party from Vijayawada, Pothina Venkata Mahesh, has resigned from the party after losing the opportunity to contest in the assembly elections from Vijayawada (West) Assembly constituency.

Mahesh wrote a letter to party chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that he was resigning from the primary membership of the party. In his letter, he thanked all the Jana Sena Party leaders, including Veera Mahilalu and the party cadre for their cooperation.

Mahesh had been promised the Jana Sena Party ticket from the West constituency but was upset when the seat was allotted to the BJP as part of the alliance.

Former Union minister Y.S. Chowdary has been given the BJP ticket for the same.

Pothina Venkata Mahesh expressed concern over the party's approach to grooming new leaders under Pawan Kalyan's leadership, citing that it is being done blindly without proper planning. He also alleged that Pawan Kalyan has not given enough attention to building a strong party structure and cadre.

On Saturday, Mahesh met Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar to discuss his future course of action, but he did not receive any assurance from him. Later, Mahesh held a meeting with his well-wishers and supporters in the constituency to take their suggestions on what he should do.





The majority of them suggested that he quit the JS and contest as an independent candidate.